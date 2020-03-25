Dr. Blackhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bret Blackhart, MD
Overview
Dr. Bret Blackhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Blackhart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute640 W Moana Ln, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 324-0699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackhart?
I would highly recommend Dr. Blackhart. He is a very polite, kind, knowledgeable and professional doctor.
About Dr. Bret Blackhart, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992708655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackhart works at
Dr. Blackhart has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.