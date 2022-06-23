Dr. Bret Beavers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beavers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Beavers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bret Beavers, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute2901 Acme Brick Plz, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 529-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my reverse shoulder done by Dr. Beavers and the whole experience was as smooth as possible. Would highly recommend him and his PA Megan to anyone experiencing pain.
About Dr. Bret Beavers, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821354119
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beavers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beavers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beavers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beavers works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Beavers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beavers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beavers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beavers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.