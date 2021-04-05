Overview

Dr. Bret Baynham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Baynham works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.