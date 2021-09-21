Dr. Bret Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Ball, MD
Overview
Dr. Bret Ball, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Spine Surgery10000 SE Main St Ste 360, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 253-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ball performed a cervical arthroplasty to address a large C6-7 disc herniation, and 3 months later a lumbar laminectomy to remove a synovial cyst compressing the nerve to my left leg. I was extremely surprised that the post operative pain was manages so well. I was completely off of pain medication within a week, and it feels like the clock has been rolled back 10 years. I hadn't appreciated the level of chronic pain I had been living with until after the surgeries. I never dreamed I could have such a great outcome. I have been recommending Dr. Ball to friends and family since surgery based on my positive outcomes.
About Dr. Bret Ball, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Neurosurgery
