Dr. Bret Ball, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Ball works at Northwest Spine Surgery in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.