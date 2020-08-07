Overview

Dr. Bret Bahn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bahn works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH with other offices in Bowling Green, OH and Tiffin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.