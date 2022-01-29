See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Bret Baack, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bret Baack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Baack works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1006 Centre Ave in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1006 Centre Ave
    1006 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 612-8434
  2. 2
    Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr
    1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 387-7601
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Birthmark

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Bret Baack, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1780690487
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Univ Hosp|University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Poudre Valley Hospital

