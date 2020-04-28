Dr. Bret Abshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Abshire, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bret Abshire, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Ucsd Neurosurgery25150 Hancock Ave Ste 210, Murrieta, CA 92562
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
I would recommend Dr. Bret Abshire to be the best in the business. I’ve been a patient of his for the past twenty years. I am preparing now for an extensive spinal fuse due to years of degenerative bone issues. I have had two surgeries with Dr. Abshire performing both. He’s extremely professional, detailed, informative, and treats his patients with the utmost attention and care.
About Dr. Bret Abshire, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992741912
- University of South Florida
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- UC San Diego
- Neurosurgery
