Dr. Bret Abshire, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bret Abshire, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.

Dr. Abshire works at Temecula Valley Neurosurgery, Inc in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucsd Neurosurgery
    25150 Hancock Ave Ste 210, Murrieta, CA 92562 (951) 461-6286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 28, 2020
    I would recommend Dr. Bret Abshire to be the best in the business. I’ve been a patient of his for the past twenty years. I am preparing now for an extensive spinal fuse due to years of degenerative bone issues. I have had two surgeries with Dr. Abshire performing both. He’s extremely professional, detailed, informative, and treats his patients with the utmost attention and care.
    Kenneth Dodd — Apr 28, 2020
    About Dr. Bret Abshire, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992741912
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • The Cleveland Clinic
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    • UC San Diego
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Abshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abshire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abshire works at Temecula Valley Neurosurgery, Inc in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abshire’s profile.

    Dr. Abshire has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abshire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Abshire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abshire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

