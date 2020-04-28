Overview

Dr. Bret Abshire, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Abshire works at Temecula Valley Neurosurgery, Inc in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.