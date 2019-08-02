See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Bresta Miranda-Palma, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (11)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bresta Miranda-Palma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Miranda-Palma works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Miami Comprehensive Diabetes Center
    5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-3636
  2. 2
    Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
    1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-3636
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypoglycemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 02, 2019
    Excellent doctor! If you not willing to do your part just get another doctor
    Marcos Monroy — Aug 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bresta Miranda-Palma, MD
    About Dr. Bresta Miranda-Palma, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467417204
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miranda-Palma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miranda-Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miranda-Palma has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda-Palma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda-Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda-Palma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda-Palma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda-Palma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

