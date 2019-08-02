Overview

Dr. Bresta Miranda-Palma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Miranda-Palma works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.