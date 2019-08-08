Overview

Dr. Brenton Wynn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.