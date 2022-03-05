Overview

Dr. Brenton Coger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Coger works at Mercy Spine And Pain Clinic in Springfield, MO with other offices in Ozark, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.