Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenton Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Brenton Armstrong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Metro Urology4223 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 351-0630
-
2
Houston Metro Urology16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 325-1090
-
3
Houston Metro Urology, PA7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 1032, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 771-9224
-
4
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 634-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armstrong was very attentive and answered all my questions. I would recommend. Surgery was easy and aftercare was great!
About Dr. Brenton Armstrong, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1669810826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Urology
