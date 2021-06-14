Dr. Brent Yoder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Yoder, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Yoder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in York, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Yoder works at
Locations
York Ent. Associates924 Colonial Ave Ste E, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
Apple Hill Surgical Partners25 Monument Rd Ste 270, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
York Hospital1001 S George St, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit to ENT. Dr. Yoder was courteous and professional as he reviewed and diagnosed my issue.
About Dr. Brent Yoder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1295812311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoder works at
Dr. Yoder has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.