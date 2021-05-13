Dr. Brent Yanke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Yanke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Yanke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY at Stony Brook and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
New York Health175 Remsen St Ste 1225, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 696-0186
Brooklyn Urology1 Prospect Park W Ph C, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 230-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yanke is warm and welcoming, professional, knowledgable, thorough, and takes time to listen and note. As a female patient, I was completely comfortable with this doctor. He is gentle and respectful. He completed the proper tests and followed up thoroughly on all. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Brent Yanke, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Univ Hosp & Med Coll
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia PA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanke has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanke speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.