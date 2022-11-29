See All Podiatrists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Brent Wood, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brent Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St Davids Surgical Hospital and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Wood works at Robert E Neville and Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert E Neville and Associates
    1120 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 180, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-9041
    Dr Brent S Wood, DPM, PLLC
    10601 Pecan Park Blvd Ste 301-B, Austin, TX 78750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St Davids Surgical Hospital
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture Repair
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Diabetic Foot Conditions
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
Forefoot Reconstruction
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF)
Hammer Toe Repair
Ingrown Toenail
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery
Reconstructive Foot Surgery
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Very understanding doctor, one of the best for offering solutions to possible issues. I had seen 2 prior Doctors before I stumbled across Doctor Wood's practice. I have found that both him and his staff are very capable. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a good DPM in the Austin Area.
    — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Brent Wood, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669606414
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Johns Hospital, Detroit, Mi
    • Des Moines University, College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Wood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

