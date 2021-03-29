Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Wiesel works at
Locations
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (262) 444-8766Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
MedStar Orthopaedic Institute at McLean6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (202) 444-8766
MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-9420Monday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Chevy Chase5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 960, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (202) 444-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Five stars PLUS! My experience with Dr. Wiesel is exceptional. By the summer of 2020, I had been in extreme pain for almost a year, and had lost almost all range of motion with my left shoulder and arm. Doing my hair had become a nightmare. Due to the pandemic, I had my first visit via telemed, then a CT, and an in-person visit where he discussed my CT and evaluation, and determined I needed a total shoulder replacement. He was very kind, and took his time to look at his calendar to give me a few dates, and answered questions. There was no rush at all! Since surgery, I had NO PAIN afterwards. Based on my experience, I feel Dr. Wiesel is the best shoulder surgeon ever to achieve this result. He is not only highly skilled but very personable. I'm now 5 months post surgery, and his follow-up care has been excellent, and PT directions clear, which definitely made a difference in my full recovery. Great teamwork all around! Thanks to Dr. Wiesel! I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538229471
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- GeorgeTown U
- Orthopedic Surgery
