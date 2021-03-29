See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Washington, DC
Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Wiesel works at Dr Margaret B Marshall - MD in Washington, DC with other offices in McLean, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
    3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 444-8766
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    MedStar Orthopaedic Institute at McLean
    6858 Old Dominion Dr Ste 200, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-8766
  3. 3
    MedStar Spine CntrOrtho at Chevy Chase
    5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 215-9420
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Chevy Chase
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 960, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 444-8766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Joint Pain
Elbow Bursitis
Humerus Fracture
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Dislocation
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Chondrocalcinosis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteosarcoma
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Subacromial Bursitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 29, 2021
    Five stars PLUS! My experience with Dr. Wiesel is exceptional. By the summer of 2020, I had been in extreme pain for almost a year, and had lost almost all range of motion with my left shoulder and arm. Doing my hair had become a nightmare. Due to the pandemic, I had my first visit via telemed, then a CT, and an in-person visit where he discussed my CT and evaluation, and determined I needed a total shoulder replacement. He was very kind, and took his time to look at his calendar to give me a few dates, and answered questions. There was no rush at all! Since surgery, I had NO PAIN afterwards. Based on my experience, I feel Dr. Wiesel is the best shoulder surgeon ever to achieve this result. He is not only highly skilled but very personable. I'm now 5 months post surgery, and his follow-up care has been excellent, and PT directions clear, which definitely made a difference in my full recovery. Great teamwork all around! Thanks to Dr. Wiesel! I recommend him highly!
    Bonnie Rafer — Mar 29, 2021
    About Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538229471
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • GeorgeTown U
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiesel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiesel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiesel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiesel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiesel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiesel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiesel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

