Dr. Brent Weilert, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Weilert works at Northwest Arkansas Nrscnc Inst in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.