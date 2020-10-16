Dr. Brent Wehner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wehner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Wehner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brent Wehner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenville, TX.
Dr. Wehner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Care5402 Wesley St Ste C, Greenville, TX 75402 Directions (903) 458-9210
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wehner?
My husband David and I have been going here for several years and we have never had any problems. All staff are very friendly. Dr Wehner is very professional and personable and explanations are very detailed.
About Dr. Brent Wehner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1346428562
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wehner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wehner accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wehner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wehner works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wehner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wehner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wehner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wehner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.