Dr. Brent Warner, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Warner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Locations
Summit Orthopedics: Woodbury (Woodlake Center)2090 Woodwinds Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Lakeville17210 Kenyon Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warner did hip scope on my right hip in November 2020 for FAI and a labral tear. My PTs recommended him based on the results they had seen before. The procedure went well, and after following my PTs rehab instructions, my right hip feels great! I just went back to him for an issue with my left hamstring based on my earlier experience.
About Dr. Brent Warner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1407081185
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
