Overview

Dr. Brent Walz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Walz works at Clark Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Scottsburg, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.