Dr. Brent Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Walker, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
OrthoArkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthoarkansas PA3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 6119 Midtown Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-4532
- 4 1 Mercy Ln Ste 308, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 500-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate & informative
About Dr. Brent Walker, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1952398687
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.