Overview

Dr. Brent Walker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Brent E Walker MD PC in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Nearsightedness and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.