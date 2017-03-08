See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.

Dr. Uyeno works at Brent K Uyeno MD in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brent K Uyeno MD
    405 N Kuakini St Ste 1002, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 536-0708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • Pali Momi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Cough
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Sinus Tachycardia
Cough
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2017
    I would totally recommend Dr. Uyeno to family and friends...and HAVE already done so. He is a physician that takes the time to talk to you and explain things to you and answer any questions that you might have. I have never ever felt rushed like I have felt with other doctor's. His bedside manner is the best! His staff is awesome as well!
    Honolulu, HI — Mar 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD
    About Dr. Brent Uyeno, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649227158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Uyeno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uyeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyeno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyeno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uyeno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uyeno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

