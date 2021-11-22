Dr. Brent Tollerud, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tollerud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Tollerud, DMD
Dr. Brent Tollerud, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mequon, WI.
ForwardDental Mequon6048 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 320-4626
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
The dentist was very nice and he answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Brent Tollerud, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861057085
Dr. Tollerud accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tollerud using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tollerud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tollerud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tollerud.
