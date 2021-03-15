Dr. Brent Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Tierney, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Tierney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tierney works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tierney?
Dr Tierney was very open about my probable diagnosis but also very encouraging. He brought the much needed joy and positivity to my first visit as I was so scared. He has very good bedside manners. He performed my surgery and was very happy to tell me there was no cancer. I am very happy to have chosen him to care for me during this difficult time. I highly recommend Dr. Tierney.
About Dr. Brent Tierney, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033316294
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Creighton University Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney works at
Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.