Overview

Dr. Brent Tierney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tierney works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.