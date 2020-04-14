Dr. Brent Thiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Thiel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
The Everett Clinic3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5447Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Western Washington Medical Grp3726 Broadway Ste 201, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 317-9119
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Thiel replaced both a shoulder and a knee within a 6 month period. The surgeries were a great success due to his surgical skills. After both surgeries I followed all PT routines faithfully and was back in the pool with some modified water aerobic one month to the day after surgery. I highly recommend this skilled surgeon. I only wish he would replace hips.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1811093958
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
