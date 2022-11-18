Overview

Dr. Brent Taylor, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.