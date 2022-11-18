See All Dermatologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Brent Taylor, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brent Taylor, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.

Dr. Taylor works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg
    1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 (803) 373-0497
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer
Itchy Skin
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Acne
Birthmark
Boil
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Intertrigo
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Adult Acne
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melasma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Microneedling
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma
Pemphigoid
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma
Plantar Wart
Rash
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?

    Nov 18, 2022
    Every one was very professional and did a great job
    — Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Brent Taylor, MD
    About Dr. Brent Taylor, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1316175128
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Scripps Clin & Rsch Found/Green Hosp
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Dermatology, Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery and Phlebology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

