Dr. Brent Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brent Sullivan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Florida Medical Clinic, Urology14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste D, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 979-7733
Florida Medical Clinic - Urology7760 Curley Rd Ste 203, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545 Directions (813) 979-7733
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Brent Sullivan is the Doctor you want taking care of you. He is a very bright and knowledgeable Doctor and Surgeon. Has the best attitude of any Doctor I have gone to. Explains everything and communicates extremely well in any and all subjects. His bed side manner surpasses all others. Kind considerate and concise describes this tenured Doctor. I have referred many friends to Brent Sullivan for the many reasons I state above. Brent Sullivan by far is the BEST! His staff is great and Kevinetta is wonderful regarding scheduling surgery's or appointments.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.