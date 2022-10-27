Overview

Dr. Brent Staton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Staton works at Staton Southern Medical PLLC in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.