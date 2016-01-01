Dr. Brent Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Spencer, MD is a dermatologist in Frisco, TX. Dr. Spencer completed a residency at Scott & White Memorial Hospital. He currently practices at Dermatology & Skin Surgery Institute of North Texas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Spencer is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Locations
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Institute of North Texas3535 Victory Group Way Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 712-5100Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Brent Spencer, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Texas Med Branch Galviston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
