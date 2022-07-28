Dr. Brent Songstad, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Songstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Songstad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brent Songstad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Locations
Songstad Dental Group3819 Cleghorn Ave, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 709-6478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Songstad and his team are amazing. I always receive amazing care and quality work. I was interested in invisalign for this visit and the team took time to answer all of my questions and went the extra mile to ensure I would get quality results. I would highly recommend this entire group. Dr. Songstad and his team fun to visit the dentist!!
About Dr. Brent Songstad, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Songstad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Songstad accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Songstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Songstad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Songstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Songstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Songstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.