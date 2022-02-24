Overview

Dr. Brent Shoji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Shoji works at Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.