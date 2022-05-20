Dr. Brent Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Shelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Shelton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Medical Center
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
Associates in Women's Care, PC6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 320, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 591-6666
- 2 4050 Briargate Pkwy Fl 2, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-3802
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Shelton due to some unusual changes in my body. After listening to my concerns about the symptoms I’ve been having he went right into figuring out the possible causes. Unfortunately, a tumor sitting on my pituitary gland was causing it to secret too much estrogen and that in turn was why I couldn’t get pregnant. After going through the appropriate care- medication, I became pregnant a couple months later (^-^)! My husband had deployed a month prior to me finding out. I actually was shocked but we were so happy!! The first pregnancy, unfortunately, didn’t take and I had a miscarriage. It was hard to deal with but the staff was helpful and understanding. Dr. Shelton let me know that unfortunately, this does happen sometimes. After that dark period, my husband returned home about 10 months later. We tried again and voila! We now have a little girl and we couldn’t be more happier. I’m so glad I had the opportunity to work with him. Thank you for changing my life!
About Dr. Brent Shelton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306877287
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton works at
Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
