Overview

Dr. Brent Schultz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.



Dr. Schultz works at Mussman PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.