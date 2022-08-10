Dr. Brent Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Schultz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus.
Locations
Regency Plastic Surgery10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 251-6431Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schultz made the experience of getting my carpal tunnel release surgery very comfortable.
About Dr. Brent Schultz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1760682660
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
