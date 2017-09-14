Dr. Brent Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Savage, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Savage, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Savage works at
Locations
-
1
Licking Surgical Services30 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-1880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Select Specialty Hospital of Southeast Ohio2000 Tamarack Rd, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-1993
-
3
Licking Memorial Hospital1320 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4000
- 4 1272 W Main St Bldg 3, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savage?
Dr. Savage has been great with me. Taking care of me for 2 years now. I am thankful for everything he has done for me.
About Dr. Brent Savage, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366437949
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage works at
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.