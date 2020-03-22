Dr. Brent Rubis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Rubis
Overview
Dr. Brent Rubis is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Rubis Plastic Surgery10119a E 80th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 254-6793
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubis is so compassionate and wouldn't trust anyone else with operating on me! I have had three procedures by him(breasts ,tummy,lesion) and I am so pleased. Trust me!!! See Dr. Rubis before you have anything done.
About Dr. Brent Rubis
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326015843
Education & Certifications
- Sthrn Il University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- StL U
