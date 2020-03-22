Overview

Dr. Brent Rubis is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Rubis works at Rubis Plastic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.