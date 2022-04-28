Dr. Brent Rosen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Rosen, DO
Dr. Brent Rosen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They completed their fellowship with The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Rosen works at
Rosen Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgery401 Hyde Park, Doylestown, PA 18902 Directions (267) 247-5345
- Doylestown Hospital
I knew as soon as I had my bread augmentation consultation with Dr. Rosen that he was the right surgeon for me. After meeting with three other surgeons, and having a total of six consultations scheduled, I cancelled my remaining consults once I met him and his staff. He and Heather were a pleasure to speak with, and made me feel completely comfortable. My meeting was informative and without pressure. The appointments pre- and post-surgery have all been met with the same caring bedside manner, and never felt rushed. My surgery itself was smooth, scars look great, and I love my results. I had to have a revision for a reason outside of Dr. Rosen's control, and he was kind, compassionate, and patient through the extra appointments. I recommend him and his staff 100 times over and would happily return for other services they offer.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Villanova University
