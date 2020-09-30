Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Robinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Locations
Texarkana Cardiology Associates2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 345, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome doctor He really cares And listens
About Dr. Brent Robinson, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1568404622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
