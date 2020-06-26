Overview

Dr. Brent Ridder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Ridder works at Dyers Urgent Care Medical Clin in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.