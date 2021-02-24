See All Otolaryngologists in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Brent Richardson, MD

Laryngology
5 (95)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brent Richardson, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Laryngology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Washington Medical Center and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Richardson works at Bastian Voice Institute in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Cough and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bastian Voice Institute LLC
    3010 Highland Pkwy Ste 550, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Cough
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Cough
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)

Treatment frequency



Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Respiratory Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Strictures Chevron Icon
Tracheal Tumors Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
Vocal Papilloma Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2021
    A big shout out to the Bastian Voice Institute for the seamless way they manage patient-care, including diagnostics. Dr. Richardson is extremely competent. I had a laryngeal condition, which other ENTs could not explain. Dr. Richardson could win my confidence, as he explained the thing well and could simulate my problem during the examination.
    — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Brent Richardson, MD

    Specialties
    • Laryngology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942399225
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson works at Bastian Voice Institute in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Richardson’s profile.

    Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Dysphagia, Cough and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

