Overview

Dr. Brent Richardson, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Laryngology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Washington Medical Center and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Richardson works at Bastian Voice Institute in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Cough and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.