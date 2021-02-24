Dr. Brent Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Richardson, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Laryngology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Washington Medical Center and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Bastian Voice Institute LLC3010 Highland Pkwy Ste 550, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 724-1100Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
A big shout out to the Bastian Voice Institute for the seamless way they manage patient-care, including diagnostics. Dr. Richardson is extremely competent. I had a laryngeal condition, which other ENTs could not explain. Dr. Richardson could win my confidence, as he explained the thing well and could simulate my problem during the examination.
- Laryngology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Washington University, St Louis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Dysphagia, Cough and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
