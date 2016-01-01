Dr. Portz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brent Portz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Portz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenville, NC.
Dr. Portz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastern Nephrology Associates Laboratory511 Paladin Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-8880Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ahoskie Dialysis129 Hertford County High Rd, Ahoskie, NC 27910 Directions (252) 332-3896
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Bertie Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portz?
About Dr. Brent Portz, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1285016048
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portz works at
Dr. Portz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.