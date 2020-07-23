Dr. Brent Peterson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Peterson, DO
Overview
Dr. Brent Peterson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
-
1
Washington Regional Rheumatology3336 N FUTRALL DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-3000
-
2
Johnson Urgent Care -washington Regional3561 Johnson Mill Blvd Ste 102, Fayetteville, AR 72704 Directions (479) 404-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had been to other surgeons but decided on Dr. Peterson for my back surgery and was exceedingly pleased with the surgery and aftercare. My only back surgery but have had several other operations. Was very pleased that he knew about a new type surgery and all went better than I had expected.
About Dr. Brent Peterson, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427080894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.