Overview

Dr. Brent Peterson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at Northwest Arkansas Nrscnc Inst in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.