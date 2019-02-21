Dr. Brent Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Pennington, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Pennington, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Pennington works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center2301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
- 2 2525 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennington?
I recently had Dr. Pennington for saugousmous surgery on my forehead. I was highly impressed with his professionalism and bedside manners. I talked with him during my surgery and found his personality to be great as well. With all of my return visits etc. I found all of his technicians to be helful and professional. I will be seeing Dr. Pennington again if necessary as the type of cancer I have can return somewhere else as it is now in my system. Anyone not liking Dr. Pennington has issues.
About Dr. Brent Pennington, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881670719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennington works at
Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.