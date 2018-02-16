See All Podiatrists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM

Podiatry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Dr. Oliva works at Community Foot Specialist in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springfield, OH, Vandalia, OH, Beavercreek, OH and Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Foot Specialists
    5925 N Main St Ste D, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 426-9500
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Community Foot Specialists
    2207 Olympic St, Springfield, OH 45503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 322-7607
  3. 3
    Community Medical Specialists
    1 E National Rd Ste 300, Vandalia, OH 45377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 426-9500
  4. 4
    Wright Rx Pharmacy LLC
    3359 Kemp Rd Ste 230, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 426-9500
  5. 5
    Community Foot Specialists
    1 Elizabeth Pl # 44, Dayton, OH 45417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 426-9500
  6. 6
    Community Foot Specialists
    275 N Main St Ste A, Springboro, OH 45066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 426-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Feb 16, 2018
    Took the time to explain things. Really made me feel comfortable. The orthotics felt great! Would recommend anyone to come see him!
    OH — Feb 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM
    About Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881038354
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Oliva, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliva has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

