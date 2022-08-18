Overview

Dr. Brent Nossaman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Nossaman works at Upper Extremity Orthopedic Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.