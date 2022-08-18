Dr. Brent Nossaman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nossaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Nossaman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Nossaman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Upper Extremity Orthopedic Specialists2448 E 81st St Ste 1300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 550-8950Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nossaman is a wonderful doctor who listens to my concerns, discusses with me the best options for care in his opinion, doesn't pressure you, truly cared. Very thankful for him. My daughter and I have both had the privilege to be in his care and have followed his office for a few years now.
About Dr. Brent Nossaman, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720048945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nossaman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nossaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nossaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nossaman has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block, Somatic and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nossaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nossaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nossaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nossaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nossaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.