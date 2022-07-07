Dr. Brent Norman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Norman, MD
Dr. Brent Norman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Brent C. Norman MD Inc.361 Hospital Rd Ste 126, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 722-3980
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always top notch. I wouldn't ever see another Dr. Dr Norman is the best there is
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164493284
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Norman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norman has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.