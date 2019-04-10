Dr. Brent Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Nathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
North Shore Medical Associates2101 Waukegan Rd Ste 104, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 317-1717Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Quintessential Care850 S Wabash Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 563-0890Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I saw Dr. Brent Nathan before a 4level cervical surgery at Rush. I was very impressed with his knowledge and willingness to answer all questions and concerns in a way that could easily be understood by lay person. He visited me several times in Hosp while I was recovering, he treated me like a kind relative, lol, but true. He is above all others a knowledgeable, kind and compassionate MD. Best I’ve ever had. Very highly recommend. I guarantee you will be very happy if you chose Dr. Brent Nathan.
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
