Overview

Dr. Brent Nathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Nathan works at NorthShore Medical Associates in Bannockburn, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.