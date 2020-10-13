Dr. Brent Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Myers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fort Myers9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 250, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 561-7337
Gastro Health8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 561-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was disturbed by the low reviews but encouraged by the five-star reviews. I needed the colonoscopy/endoscopy as soon as possible to rule out possible cancer. Other GI docs couldn't see me for another month. Scheduled a consultation within a few days, the procedure 10 days after. Staff called me to ask if I wanted to take an earlier cancellation slot. Yes! Everything went great, absolutely no complaints, I would definitely use him again. He is now MY gastroentologist.
About Dr. Brent Myers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Constipation, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Myers speaks German.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.