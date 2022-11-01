Dr. Brent Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Moody, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Moody, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Skin Cancer & Surgery Center, PLC1900 Patterson St Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 322-1221
Heritage Medical Associates PC222 22nd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 322-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Dr. Moody for several years now and I was in there morning for another surgery. The entire staff are absolutely a great team. I’ve always had excellent, friendly and professional service each and every time. In today’s world it’s not always a pleasure interacting with front offices and staff. As weird as it is I look forward to seeing each and every one of them even though I’m in for the cut. I love ‘em and I highly recommend Dr Brent and his pleasant employees.
About Dr. Brent Moody, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Laser & Dermatologic Surgery Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- The College Of William & Mary
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moody has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.