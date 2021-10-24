Dr. Brent Moister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Moister, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Moister, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
-
1
Riverside Plastic Surgery, Greenville SC24 MEMORIAL MEDICAL DR, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 697-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was traveling threw the area from AK I had made some BQ ribs & spilled the hot juices on right ankle which caused 2nd degree burns. I went to ER, and they recommend a follow up with doctor Moister. He got me in the following day changed and checked my burn. He also helped me find dressings to take on my travels and went out the way to help me to get pain medication‘s on a Saturday. Thank you Dr. Moister
About Dr. Brent Moister, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306042254
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moister has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Moister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.