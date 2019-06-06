Overview

Dr. Brent Michaels, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Michaels works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.