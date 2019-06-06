See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Brent Michaels, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brent Michaels, DO

Dermatology
2.5 (25)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brent Michaels, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Michaels works at Thomas Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD
Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD
8 (15)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Dermatology
    9097 W Post Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomas Dermatology
    866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Thomas Dermatology
    6170 N Durango Dr Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 430-5333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michaels?

    Jun 06, 2019
    Punctual with appointment. Easy check in process. The medical staff and Dr. Michaels asked appropriate questions and I received very good treatment. I was the first time patient with Dr. Michael and I was recommended to him by Dr Gautham Reddy.
    Sunshine in Las Vegas, NV — Jun 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Michaels, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brent Michaels, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michaels to family and friends

    Dr. Michaels' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michaels

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brent Michaels, DO.

    About Dr. Brent Michaels, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871749648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brent Michaels, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.